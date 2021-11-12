Autonio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $515,323.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $515,323.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,780,532.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80289063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00098277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.98 or 0.07201436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.24 or 0.99922541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

