AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $131.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 33.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 284.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.