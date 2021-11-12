Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend payment by 74.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE:ALV opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

