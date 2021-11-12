AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $30.25 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.