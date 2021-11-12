Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,134 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,500 shares of company stock worth $11,341,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

