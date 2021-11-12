AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEYE. Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

