Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Audacy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AUD opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Audacy has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,591,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 1,531,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $22,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,796,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

