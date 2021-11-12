ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.33.

ATA opened at C$50.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$17.94 and a 1 year high of C$51.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

