Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atrion by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion stock opened at $797.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.31. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

