AtonRa Partners Sells 340 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $188,570,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $356.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.88 and its 200-day moving average is $326.50. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.41 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

