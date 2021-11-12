AtonRa Partners Sells 20,147 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

