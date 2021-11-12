AtonRa Partners Purchases New Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. AtonRa Partners owned 0.05% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after acquiring an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

KYMR stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,775 shares of company stock worth $9,004,616. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

