AtonRa Partners Increases Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 141.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 10x Genomics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in 10x Genomics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.