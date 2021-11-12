AtonRa Partners Acquires 13,372 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Beyond Meat comprises about 1.4% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $14,585,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

