Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

NYSE:ATO opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.99%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

