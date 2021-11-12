Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,685 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.70% of Atlassian worth $237,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,536,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $441.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.89. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $184.90 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70, a PEG ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.28.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.