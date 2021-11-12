Atlas Protocol Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $567,875.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00072014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00071597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,459.68 or 1.00619237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.66 or 0.07159606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

