Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Up 5.6%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.24. 31,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,919,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

