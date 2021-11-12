Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.
AVIR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $94.17.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
