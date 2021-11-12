ATC Coin Tops One Day Volume of $7.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $532,612.74 and $7.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.60 or 0.00425314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

