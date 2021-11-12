ATB Capital Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$240.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KXS. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$225.67.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$208.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$210.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,907.62.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

