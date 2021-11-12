ATB Capital Lowers Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$6.75

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s current price.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

Get Shawcor alerts:

TSE SCL opened at C$4.90 on Friday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The stock has a market cap of C$345.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.49.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.