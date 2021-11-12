Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.