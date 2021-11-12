Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $72.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

