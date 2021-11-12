Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

AWH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,350. The company has a market cap of $288.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.90. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

