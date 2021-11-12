ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,729.23 ($61.79).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,927.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,015.91. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Also, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 over the last three months.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

