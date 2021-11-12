Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. Analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

