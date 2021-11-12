Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

ARKO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 18,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $6,234,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arko by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.