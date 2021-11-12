Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
ARKO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 18,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.
In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $6,234,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arko by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
