Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Arko stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arko by 2,069.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

