Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 23,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,734. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

