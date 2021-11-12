Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 1,102,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,178,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$196.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.