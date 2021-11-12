Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.79. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Ardmore Shipping worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.