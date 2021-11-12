Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE:ACA opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,448,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.