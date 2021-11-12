Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $35.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arconic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Arconic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.