Arcimoto (FUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Arcimoto to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $11.85 on Friday. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $443.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

