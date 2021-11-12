ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.
Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 122,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,458. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $36.58.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,663,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 632,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.