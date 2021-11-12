ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 122,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,458. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,663,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 632,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

