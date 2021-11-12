ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

