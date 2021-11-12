ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.