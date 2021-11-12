Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT Raised to $9.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 132,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 566,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.