AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,697 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 235,253 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 217.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 191,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 131,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,167 shares of company stock valued at $71,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.