AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

