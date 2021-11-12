AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 326.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $16.63 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

