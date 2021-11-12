AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 76,615 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 360.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 513.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,963 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

