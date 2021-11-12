AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,089 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $205,572 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.