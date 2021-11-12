Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APYX. JMP Securities raised their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ APYX opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $501.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.