Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.66. 54,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $236.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

