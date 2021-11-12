Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 578 ($7.55) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 633.15. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a market capitalization of £330.06 million and a P/E ratio of 43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

