Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 578 ($7.55) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 633.15. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a market capitalization of £330.06 million and a P/E ratio of 43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
Aptitude Software Group Company Profile
