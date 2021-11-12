Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 127,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptinyx stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 244.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.