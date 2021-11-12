AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,576,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $222,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.61 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

