Apron Network (APN) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $679,227.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00226118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00091768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.