AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $2,931,090.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,935 shares of company stock valued at $59,329,841 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $3,345,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $56,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $28,066,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $527,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.